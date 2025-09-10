Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 10, 2025 Nepal has plunged into political turmoil after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down as Gen Z-led demonstrations gripped Kathmandu and several other regions of the country. Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as the leading choice of Gen-Z.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Exclusive: Kathmandu's Hilton Hotel, supermarket, car showroom, and Singh Durbar reduced to ashes, talks on to appoint interim PM in Nepal.

Arson, stoning, and clashes as thousands join anti-Macron protests across France demanding President Macron should quit.

'Close friends, natural partners,' tweets PM Modi after Trump said he hoped for an early conclusion of the India-US bilateral trade agreement.

