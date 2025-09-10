Advertisement
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 10, 2025

Nepal has plunged into political turmoil after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down as Gen Z-led demonstrations gripped Kathmandu and several other regions of the country. Nepal’s former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as the leading choice of Gen-Z.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Exclusive: Kathmandu's Hilton Hotel, supermarket, car showroom, and Singh Durbar reduced to ashes, talks on to appoint interim PM in Nepal. 
  •  Arson, stoning, and clashes as thousands join anti-Macron protests across France demanding President Macron should quit. 
  • 'Close friends, natural partners,' tweets PM Modi after Trump said he hoped for an early conclusion of the India-US bilateral trade agreement. 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

