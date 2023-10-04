Wednesday, October 04, 2023
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 4, 2023

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. ​

In today's episode:

  • ED tightens noose in Delhi liquor case, AAP MP Sanjay Singh arrested after day-long questioning

  • ED summons West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek and his wife Rujira for questioning in teachers’ recruitment scam on Oct 10, 11

  • 148 persons arrested in Bihar Police Constable exam question paper leak, 67 FIRs filed in 21 districts

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

