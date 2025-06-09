Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 9, 2025 Sonam Raghuvanshi held for husband's murder and LA sees violent deportation protests as Trump deploys National Guard.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi and three others arrested for the pre-planned murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Violent protests over mass deportation in Los Angeles prompt Trump to deploy National Guard, calling demonstrators “paid insurrectionists.”

