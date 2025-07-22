Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 22, 2025 Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from his post on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, citing health reasons. In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said he was resigning from the post of Vice President and ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha with immediate effect.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Was Jagdeep Dhankhar asked to resign? Was he becoming an embarrassment for Centre?

Ruckus in Parliament over Bihar SIR issue, In Bihar assembly, black-clad opposition MLAs threw chair, scuffle with marshals

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against QR code order for eateries on Kanwar Yatra route in UP

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.