Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 26, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Modi condemns Pakistan’s use of terrorism, stating, “Stop treating terrorism as tourism” and warns, “Eat your roti peacefully, or else my bullet is ready.”
- Over 200 mm of rainfall causes severe flooding in Mumbai, with most parts of the city submerged; red alert issued for Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.
- Tej Pratap Yadav’s ex-wife, Aishwarya Rai, claims her life was ruined, accuses Lalu’s family of knowing about Tej’s extra-marital affairs, and calls her expulsion from the family and party “a drama.”
