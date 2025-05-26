Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 26, 2025

Advertisement
PM Modi warns Pakistan against terrorism, heavy rains flood Mumbai with a red alert for nearby areas, and Aishwarya Rai accuses Lalu’s family of complicity in Tej Pratap’s extra-marital affairs, calling her expulsion a “drama.”

Aaj Ki Baat
Aaj Ki Baat Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Modi condemns Pakistan’s use of terrorism, stating, “Stop treating terrorism as tourism” and warns, “Eat your roti peacefully, or else my bullet is ready.”
  •  Over 200 mm of rainfall causes severe flooding in Mumbai, with most parts of the city submerged; red alert issued for Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.
  • Tej Pratap Yadav’s ex-wife, Aishwarya Rai, claims her life was ruined, accuses Lalu’s family of knowing about Tej’s extra-marital affairs, and calls her expulsion from the family and party “a drama.”

