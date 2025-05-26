Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 26, 2025 PM Modi warns Pakistan against terrorism, heavy rains flood Mumbai with a red alert for nearby areas, and Aishwarya Rai accuses Lalu’s family of complicity in Tej Pratap’s extra-marital affairs, calling her expulsion a “drama.”

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Modi condemns Pakistan’s use of terrorism, stating, “Stop treating terrorism as tourism” and warns, “Eat your roti peacefully, or else my bullet is ready.”

Over 200 mm of rainfall causes severe flooding in Mumbai, with most parts of the city submerged; red alert issued for Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.

Tej Pratap Yadav’s ex-wife, Aishwarya Rai, claims her life was ruined, accuses Lalu’s family of knowing about Tej’s extra-marital affairs, and calls her expulsion from the family and party “a drama.”

