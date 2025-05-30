Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 30, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells Kanpur rally, "Pakistan pleaded for early ceasefire", warns "Enemy will be struck wherever they are, Operation Sindoor not yet over".
- Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif alleges, India is "weaponizing water", "Indus is Pakistan's lifeline real war will begin if India stops Indus water".
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "If Indian Navy had joined action during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have been divided into 4 parts".
