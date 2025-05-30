Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 30, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi send a strong message at Kanpur rally, warning that enemy will be struck wherever they are and said Operation Sindoor is not yet over.

New Delhi:

In today's episode:

In today's episode:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells Kanpur rally, "Pakistan pleaded for early ceasefire", warns "Enemy will be struck wherever they are, Operation Sindoor not yet over".

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif alleges, India is "weaponizing water", "Indus is Pakistan's lifeline real war will begin if India stops Indus water".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "If Indian Navy had joined action during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have been divided into 4 parts".

