Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 30, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 30, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi send a strong message at Kanpur rally, warning that enemy will be struck wherever they are and said Operation Sindoor is not yet over.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi tells Kanpur rally, "Pakistan pleaded for early ceasefire", warns "Enemy will be struck wherever they are, Operation Sindoor not yet over". 
  • Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif alleges, India is "weaponizing water", "Indus is Pakistan's lifeline real war will begin if India stops Indus water". 
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "If Indian Navy had joined action during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan would have been divided into 4 parts". 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma PM Modi Pm Modi Rally Operation Sindoor Shehbaz Sharif Indus Waters Treaty Rajnath Singh Indian Army Indian Navy
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\