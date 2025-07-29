Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 29, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Lok Sabha, stated that no country had asked India to stop Operation Sindoor. He criticised the Congress for past decisions, including the Indus Waters Treaty.

New Delhi:

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

PM @narendramodi tells LS, “no country in the world asked India to stop Operation Sindoor”, blames Congress for allowing Indus treaty, PoK, release of Pak POWs after 1971 war, Watch #AajKiBaat Tonight at 9 on India TV @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi

Details emerge of how all 3 killers of Pahalgam attack were eliminated by Army in Dachigam, PM Modi, Amit Shah laud Operation Mahadev, Watch #AajKiBaat Tonight at 9.08 on India TV @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi

Supreme Court says, “if there is mass exclusion of voters in Bihar SIR, we will step in”, will commence hearing from August 12, Watch #AajKiBaat Tonight at 9:32 on India TV @indiatvnews @IndiaTVHindi

