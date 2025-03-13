Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 13, 2025 Pakistan train hijack: The attack began on Tuesday when BLA insurgents blew up a section of railway track, forcing the Jaffar Express to halt inside a tunnel near Gudalar and Piru Kunri in a mountainous area.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

Train hijack: Why is Pakistan army trying to hide casualty figures of its soldiers

Students celebrate Holi in Aligarh Muslim University, Mosques in 10 districts covered with tarpaulin for the festival of colours

Bengal forest dept bans Holi in Sonajhuri Hat near Santiniketan saying colourful chemicals will harm trees, Hyderabad police bans movement of vehicles in groups during Holi tomorrow

