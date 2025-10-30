Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 30, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Day after Rahul Gandhi described Chhath Puja as 'drama', PM Modi asked Bihar voters to "punish RJD, Congress for insulting Chhathi Maiyya"
- Poll violence: Jan Suraaj Party worker shot dead in Mokama during clash with JD (U) supporters, Police ASI's neck severed in Siwan, Jitanram Manjhi's candidate attacked in Gaya
- After two-hour summit with Xi Jinping, Donald Trump agrees to slash tariff against China from 57 pc to 47 pc, China agrees to lift ban on export of rare earth materials
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.