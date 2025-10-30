Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 30, 2025 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday charged the Opposition Congress-RJD combine in Bihar with insulting 'Chhathi Maiyya', having "problems with Ram temple at Ayodhya" and "protecting infiltrators" for the politics of vote bank and appeasement.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

Day after Rahul Gandhi described Chhath Puja as 'drama', PM Modi asked Bihar voters to "punish RJD, Congress for insulting Chhathi Maiyya"

Poll violence: Jan Suraaj Party worker shot dead in Mokama during clash with JD (U) supporters, Police ASI's neck severed in Siwan, Jitanram Manjhi's candidate attacked in Gaya

After two-hour summit with Xi Jinping, Donald Trump agrees to slash tariff against China from 57 pc to 47 pc, China agrees to lift ban on export of rare earth materials

