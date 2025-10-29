Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 29, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 29, 2025

At one of his rallies, in Raghunathpur assembly segment of Siwan district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed local RJD candidate Osama Shahab, whose late father Mohammed Shahabuddin was a dreaded gangster-turned-politician and several-term MP.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • In Siwan, UP CM Yogi slams RJD for fielding former don Shahabuddin's son Osama, says "Jaisa Naam, Waisa Kaam"
  • Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi jointly addressed rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, Tejashwi promises “crime-free, corruption-free Bihar”
  • Home Minister Amit Shah declares Nitish Kumar as CM face in Darbhanga rally, says, "PM and Bihar CM posts are not vacant"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\