Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 29, 2025

At one of his rallies, in Raghunathpur assembly segment of Siwan district, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed local RJD candidate Osama Shahab, whose late father Mohammed Shahabuddin was a dreaded gangster-turned-politician and several-term MP.

In Siwan, UP CM Yogi slams RJD for fielding former don Shahabuddin's son Osama, says "Jaisa Naam, Waisa Kaam"

Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi jointly addressed rallies in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga, Tejashwi promises “crime-free, corruption-free Bihar”

Home Minister Amit Shah declares Nitish Kumar as CM face in Darbhanga rally, says, "PM and Bihar CM posts are not vacant"

