Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 27, 2025 RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has called for a review of the inclusion of the terms 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Constitution while hitting out at the Congress for imposing the Emergency five decades ago.

New Delhi:

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS general secretary wants removal of ‘secular, socialist’ words from Constitution’s Preamble, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, real aim of RSS exposed

Election Commission begins physical verification of place and date of birth of voters in Bihar, RJD, Congress, Left parties object

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray to hold joint rally in Mumbai on July 5 against state govt order for teaching of Hindi as 3rd language in primary classes, Sharad Pawar opposes move

