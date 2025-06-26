Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 26, 2025 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh refused to sign a joint statement at the SCO meeting in China on Thursday and stressed India's anti-terror stance after calling out cross-border terrorism in a veiled dig at Pakistan and appealing to the participating nations to bring perpetrators to justice.

In today's episode:

Rajnath Singh refused to sign the SCO joint statement after China, Pakistan skipped reference to the Pahalgam attack

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's I&B minister attends think tank meeting with Lashkar terrorist Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh

Caste tension intensifies in Etawah, UP, Yadavs gheraoed police station, blocked road over humiliation of a religious preacher by Brahmins

