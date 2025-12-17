Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 17, 2025 India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to lodge a formal diplomatic protest over what it described as provocative anti India remarks made by National Citizen Party leader Hasnat Abdullah.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

India summons Bangladesh High Commissioner over anti-India comments by political leaders, demonstrators tried to storm Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

Imran Khan’s supporters stage anti-army protests in Rawalpindi and Rawalakot (PoK) , demand early release of former PM.

Enraged over going out without wearing ‘burqa’, man kills wife and 2 daughters, buries their bodies in home in Shamli, UP.

