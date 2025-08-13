Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 13, 2025 Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged that his country would not let India take "even a single drop" of water that rightfully belongs to his country, amid ongoing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

After Army Chief Munir, Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif threatens India with "another lesson, if our water is stopped

Supreme Court supports SIR process in Bihar as voter-friendly, BJP leader Anurag Thakur alleges "vote fraud" in Rahul, Priyanka, Abhishek Banerjee, Akhilesh, Dimple Yadav and M K Stalin's constituencies

Ban on meat sale on I-Day in Kalyan, Dombivli sparks political storm, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray criticize municipal corporation's order

