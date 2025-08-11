Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 11, 2025

India on Monday condemned Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's nuclear threat made from US soil, terming it an example of Pakistan's "nuclear sabre-rattling."

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Pak army chief Asim Munir gives nuke threat from US soil, threatens to destroy Indian dam, India hits back saying, “Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan’s stock-in-trade”
  • Opposition MPs take out protest march against SIR in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi refuses to sign oath on ‘vote theft’ during 2024 LS polls
  • Hindu outfit mob vandalises mausoleum of a nawab in Fatehpur, UP, claims existence of 1,000-year-old temple of Shiva and Thakurji

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

