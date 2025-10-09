Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 9, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 9, 2025

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MPs said they have authorised party national president Chirag Paswan to take the final decision on seat-sharing in the Bihar assembly elections. Paswan's party, which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now asking for at least 25 more.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Battle Bihar: BJP placates Chirag Paswan, NDA seat-sharing almost final, Tejashwi Yadav promises to give 1 govt job to each family
  • BSP supremo Mayawati praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath in public rally, targets Akhilesh Yadav and Congress, hints at making nephew Akash Anand as political heir
  • EC team visits Bengal for SIR preparations, CM Mamata Banerjee alleges, election officers are being intimidated

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Bihar Elections Bihar Elections 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\