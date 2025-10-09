Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 9, 2025 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MPs said they have authorised party national president Chirag Paswan to take the final decision on seat-sharing in the Bihar assembly elections. Paswan's party, which had earlier settled for around 20-22 seats, is now asking for at least 25 more.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Battle Bihar: BJP placates Chirag Paswan, NDA seat-sharing almost final, Tejashwi Yadav promises to give 1 govt job to each family

BSP supremo Mayawati praises UP CM Yogi Adityanath in public rally, targets Akhilesh Yadav and Congress, hints at making nephew Akash Anand as political heir

EC team visits Bengal for SIR preparations, CM Mamata Banerjee alleges, election officers are being intimidated

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.