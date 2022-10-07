Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 7, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Will EU sanctions against Russian oil imports cause a crisis for India?
- Exclusive: Delhi AAP minister asked 10,000 Hindus to take vow never to worship Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh
- Exclusive: Tension in Bidar, Karnataka over Hindus praying inside a historic mosque premises, 4 arrested
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.