Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 6, 2025 Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11 and votes will be counted on November 14 to decide the fate of the ruling NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the challenge posed by the opposition bloc comprising the RJD and Congress among others.

New Delhi:

Bihar assembly poll dates announced, Results on Nov 14, NDA, INDIA blocs yet to finalise seat-sharing, Owaisi’s and Prashant Kishor’s parties in fray.

Death toll in North Bengal floods rises to 28, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar devastated by landslides.

6 patients died in ICU fire at Jaipur SMS Hospital, Superintendent, Trauma Centre in-charge removed, Exec. Engineer suspended.

