Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 6, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
- Bihar assembly poll dates announced, Results on Nov 14, NDA, INDIA blocs yet to finalise seat-sharing, Owaisi’s and Prashant Kishor’s parties in fray.
- Death toll in North Bengal floods rises to 28, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar devastated by landslides.
- 6 patients died in ICU fire at Jaipur SMS Hospital, Superintendent, Trauma Centre in-charge removed, Exec. Engineer suspended.
India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.