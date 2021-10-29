Friday, October 29, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode October 29, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: October 29, 2021 21:52 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode October 29, 2021
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode October 29, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Delhi Police removes barricades from Ghazipur, Tikri border, farmers refuse to remove tents

Exclusive: Rakesh Tikait says, farmers will now enter Delhi on tractors, sell paddy outside Parliament 
Exclusive: LIVE interview with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on farmers’ agitation

 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

