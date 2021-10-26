Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How Pakistan misused social media against Mohd Shami to fan communal hatred

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: How Pakistan misused social media against Mohd Shami to fan communal hatred
- Exclusive: Know Pakistani Twitter handles that painted Mohd Shami as ‘ISI agent’
- Exclusive: Nawab Malik fires fresh salvo, NCB director Sameer Wankhede and family reject charges
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.