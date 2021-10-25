Monday, October 25, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Sameer Wankhede to meet NCB DG S N Pradhan in Delhi tomorrow amidst extortion charge

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2021 20:45 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Sameer Wankhede to meet NCB DG S N Pradhan in Delhi tomorrow amidst extortion charge
  • Exclusive: Sameer Wankhede’s father rejects birth certificate showing him a Muslim as ‘fake’
  • Exclusive: Modi addresses rallies in eastern UP, former BSP leaders Lalji Verma, Rajbhar join SP 

