Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 23, 2025 The opposition INDIA bloc declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly polls, in what is being seen as a last-ditch effort to put an end to squabbles after weeks of intense deliberations and project unity ahead of the elections.

Tejashwi Yadav declared CM face of Bihar Mahagathbandhan, 'Son of Mallah' Mukesh Sahni declared Deputy CM face, BJP asks why Rahul Gandhi's face missing from alliance poster

Huge rush of Bihar-bound passengers at stations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi for Chhath Puja, 13,000 special trains run, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw monitors from 'war room'

Exclusive: Many lose eyesight, hundreds hospitalised after using cheap PVC pipe guns to fire during Diwali in Bhopal, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Seoni of Madhya Pradesh