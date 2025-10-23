Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 23, 2025

The opposition INDIA bloc declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav its chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly polls, in what is being seen as a last-ditch effort to put an end to squabbles after weeks of intense deliberations and project unity ahead of the elections.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Tejashwi Yadav declared CM face of Bihar Mahagathbandhan, 'Son of Mallah' Mukesh Sahni declared Deputy CM face, BJP asks why Rahul Gandhi's face missing from alliance poster

  • Huge rush of Bihar-bound passengers at stations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi for Chhath Puja, 13,000 special trains run, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw monitors from 'war room'

  • Exclusive: Many lose eyesight, hundreds hospitalised after using cheap PVC pipe guns to fire during Diwali in Bhopal, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Seoni of Madhya Pradesh

