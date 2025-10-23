Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 23, 2025

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
-
Tejashwi Yadav declared CM face of Bihar Mahagathbandhan, 'Son of Mallah' Mukesh Sahni declared Deputy CM face, BJP asks why Rahul Gandhi's face missing from alliance poster
-
Huge rush of Bihar-bound passengers at stations in Punjab, Haryana and Delhi for Chhath Puja, 13,000 special trains run, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw monitors from 'war room'
-
Exclusive: Many lose eyesight, hundreds hospitalised after using cheap PVC pipe guns to fire during Diwali in Bhopal, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Seoni of Madhya Pradesh