Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 21, 2025 London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has backed the Metropolitan Police’s largest ever operation targeting organised shoplifting gangs, emphasising the serious impact of retail crime on businesses and communities.

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. Major crackdown by London Met Police against phone snatchers, shoplifters, gang smuggling out 40,000 stolen phones to China smashed

Bihar campaigning picks up, Yogi, Amit Shah, Nitish Kumar, other BJP CMs address rallies, Mahagathbandhan in doldrums, 255 MGB candidates contesting 243 assembly seats

Punjab Police books former DGP Mohammad Mustafa, his wife ex-minister Razia Sultana for son Aqil Akhtar’s murder, son’s video surfaces alleging his father had illicit relationship with his wife