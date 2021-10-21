Aaj Ki Baat: Full Episode, October 21, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: How India achieved historic milestone of 100 crore in Covid vaccination
- Exclusive: Why NCB officials went to SRK’s home to get details of Aryan’s foreign travels, medical history
- Exclusive: How is Ananya Pandey involved in Aryan Khan drugs case? What did she tell NCB?
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.