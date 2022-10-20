Follow us on Image Source : AAJ KI BAAT Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 20, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Exclusive: Why British PM Liz Truss resigned after 44 days in power?

Exclusive: Stubble burning or firecrackers: Who is the culprit behind NCR pollution? Why crackers banned in Delhi during Diwali?

Exclusive: Why China blocked India-US proposal to declare LeT chief Hafiz Saeed’s son a global terrorist?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News