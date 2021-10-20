Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: What Mumbai NDPS court judge said while rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail plea

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: What Mumbai NDPS court judge said while rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail plea

Exclusive: Why PM Modi said, people now believe that system can work without corruption

Exclusive: Will Capt. Amarinder Singh’s party join hands with BJP in Punjab polls

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News