Wednesday, October 20, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: What Mumbai NDPS court judge said while rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail plea

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: What Mumbai NDPS court judge said while rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail plea

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2021 20:56 IST
aaj ki baat
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

 

  • Exclusive: What Mumbai NDPS court judge said while rejecting Aryan Khan’s bail plea
  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi said, people now believe that system can work without corruption
  • Exclusive: Will Capt. Amarinder Singh’s party join hands with BJP in Punjab polls

 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News