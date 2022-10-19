Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 19, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Modi launches Rs 4,260 crore Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat
- Exclusive: Why Modi called for massive indigenisation at biggest Defence Expo in India
- Exclusive: Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president. Can he rejuvenate the party?
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.