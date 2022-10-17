Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: Why CBI interrogated Sisodia? Will Kejriwal play the emotional card in Gujarat

Exclusive: Will Mallikarjun Kharge be given a free hand if elected as Congress president?

Exclusive: Hurriyat office in Srinagar vandalized by mob after targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit

