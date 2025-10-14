Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 14, 2025

The ruling BJP on Tuesday sprang surprises with its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, denying a ticket to Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, a seven-term MLA, while fielding Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary in a direct election after over a decade.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

  • Bihar: Confusion in both NDA, INDIA blocs over seat sharing, BJP announces names of 71 candidates, Tejashwi returns to Patna without meeting Rahul, Congress CEC meets in Delhi

  • Big twist in Haryana top cop Y. Puran Kumar suicide case, Investigating officer records video and commits suicide, DGP Haryana Shatrujit Kapur, named in FIR, sent on leave

  • Trump puts Shehbaz Sharif in awkward position, asks, “India, Pakistan will live nicely, right?” Pak PM meekly smiles and nods, On Af-Pak border, Taliban kills 58 Pak soldiers, occupies 25 Pak posts

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

