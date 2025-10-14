Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 14, 2025 The ruling BJP on Tuesday sprang surprises with its first list of 71 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, denying a ticket to Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, a seven-term MLA, while fielding Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary in a direct election after over a decade.

New Delhi:

Bihar: Confusion in both NDA, INDIA blocs over seat sharing, BJP announces names of 71 candidates, Tejashwi returns to Patna without meeting Rahul, Congress CEC meets in Delhi

Big twist in Haryana top cop Y. Puran Kumar suicide case, Investigating officer records video and commits suicide, DGP Haryana Shatrujit Kapur, named in FIR, sent on leave

Trump puts Shehbaz Sharif in awkward position, asks, “India, Pakistan will live nicely, right?” Pak PM meekly smiles and nods, On Af-Pak border, Taliban kills 58 Pak soldiers, occupies 25 Pak posts

