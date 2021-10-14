Thursday, October 14, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full Episode, October 14, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2021 20:43 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full Episode, October 14, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Jihadi mobs in Bangladesh attacked Durga Puja pandals, broke idols, 4 Hindu devotees killed

Exclusive: Grand Mufti of Kashmir appeals to Hindus, Sikhs not to leave Valley  
Exclusive: Why Narcotics Control Bureau is strongly opposing Aryan Khan’s bail petition

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

