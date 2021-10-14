Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full Episode, October 14, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Jihadi mobs in Bangladesh attacked Durga Puja pandals, broke idols, 4 Hindu devotees killed

Exclusive: Grand Mufti of Kashmir appeals to Hindus, Sikhs not to leave Valley

Exclusive: Why Narcotics Control Bureau is strongly opposing Aryan Khan’s bail petition

