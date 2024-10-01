Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 1, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Updated on: October 01, 2024 21:09 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • More than 65 per cent polling in the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections
  • PM Narendra Modi warns, ‘Congress will end reservation in Haryana’, Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt on Agniveer scheme
  • Tirupati shrine purification process begins after the laddu adulteration row

