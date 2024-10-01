Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 1, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

More than 65 per cent polling in the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections

PM Narendra Modi warns, ‘Congress will end reservation in Haryana’, Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi govt on Agniveer scheme

Tirupati shrine purification process begins after the laddu adulteration row

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.