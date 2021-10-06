Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Hurriyat leader Gilani’s last video on his successor embarrasses Pak spy agency ISI

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: A Kashmiri Pandit daughter in Srinagar throws a challenge to terrorists who killed her father
- Exclusive: Hurriyat leader Gilani’s last video on his successor embarrasses Pak spy agency ISI
- Exclusive: After daylong drama, Rahul, Priyanka meet families of victims in Lakhimpur Kheri
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.