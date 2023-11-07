Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 7, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Bihar caste census reveals more poor families among Bhumihar, Brahmin upper castes

On betting app scandal, PM Narendra Modi 's jibe at Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel , says, "CM office had become a gambling den"

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Congress during MP poll campaign, calls it "a chaalu party", says, "we will teach Congress a lesson during LS polls"

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News