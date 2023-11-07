Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 7, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Bihar caste census reveals more poor families among Bhumihar, Brahmin upper castes
- On betting app scandal, PM Narendra Modi 's jibe at Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel , says, "CM office had become a gambling den"
- Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Congress during MP poll campaign, calls it "a chaalu party", says, "we will teach Congress a lesson during LS polls"
