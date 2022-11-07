Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 7, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Supreme Court okays 10 pc quota for poor upper castes. Who are the gainers and losers?

Exclusive: Gujarat ex-AAP leader alleges Kejriwal took huge cash from Delhi to Gujarat in a chartered plane

Exclusive: UP CM Yogi tells HP poll rally, ‘brother-sister duo leave India when they are needed’

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News