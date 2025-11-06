Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 6, 2025 The polling for the phase 1 of assembly elections in Bihar concluded on Thursday, with Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's convoy getting attacked in Lakhisarai.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Bumper voting in first phase of Bihar elections, sporadic clashes, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s convoy attacked with stones and cowdung, RJD MLC undergoes alcoholic test after brush with Deputy CM.

PM Narendra Modi addresses rallies in Bhagalpur, Araria, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claims NDA will win more than 100 seats in first phase.

World Cup winner Harleen Deol asked PM Narendra Modi, “Aap Bahut Glow Kartey Ho, Sir”; he replied: “It’s all the blessings of people”.

