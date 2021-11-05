Friday, November 05, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Modi keeps his promise to rebuild Kedarnath, work going on Rs 580 crore worth projects

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: November 05, 2021 21:54 IST

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Who is spreading misinformation about Muslims not being allowed to offer namaz in India?  
  • Exclusive: Congress govt in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab refuse to lower VAT on petrol, diesel
  • Exclusive: Modi keeps his promise to rebuild Kedarnath, work going on Rs 580 crore worth projects

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

