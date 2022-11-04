Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 4, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: Protesters raise ‘azadi from Army’ slogans outside army officers’ homes in Pakistan?

Exclusive: What fresh allegation did Imran Khan level today against ISI Maj Gen Faisal?

Exclusive: Was the assassination attempt on Imran Khan done at Army’s instance

