Wednesday, November 03, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why UP CM Yogi said, previous govt used to spend money on kabristan

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Why UP CM Yogi said, previous govt used to spend money on kabristan

New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2021 20:45 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why UP CM Yogi said, previous govt used to spend money on kabristan, now money is being spent on temples
  • Exclusive: Why UP CM Yogi said, previous govt used to shower bullets on kar sevaks, now flowers will be showered on them
  • Exclusive: What PM Modi told collectors of 48 districts of India which are lagging behind in Covid vaccination

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

