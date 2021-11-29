Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
  PM says 'government ready to discuss all issues in Parliament'
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 29, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: November 29, 2021 23:59 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: How is India preparing to tackle the threat of Omicron variant of Coronavirus
  • Exclusive: How Modi kept his word as Parliament repealed 3 farm laws on Day 1 of the winter session 
  • Exclusive: Rajya Sabha suspended 12 opposition members for their misbehavior in August

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

