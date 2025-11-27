Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 27, 2025 Rumours about Imran Khan’s death have swept across Pakistan after reports in Afghan and Balochistan media claimed the former prime minister had been killed following torture inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in what they alleged was a plot involving the ISI and Asim Munir.

Pak jail authorities claim Imran Khan is “fully healthy”, death rumours “baseless”, PTI leaders demand meeting with Imran, Pak federal minister tells Senate, "Imran is having 'desi murga' for dinner, goes to gym inside jail".

Two US National Guards "critically wounded" after being shot at in Washington DC, Trump says, attacker Rahmanullah came from Afghanistan, "a hell hole on earth" during "airlift by Joe Biden administration" in 2021

BJP alleges X handles of several Congress supporters are operating from Pakistan, Malaysia and South America to spin fake anti-India narratives, Congress replies, Gujarat BJP and Startup India X handles are operating from Ireland

