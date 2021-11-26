Friday, November 26, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Yogi attends mass weddings of 3,915, including that of 126 Muslim couples

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2021 20:52 IST
In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Yogi attends mass weddings of 3,915, including 126 Muslim couples, performed by pandits, moulvis in Ayodhya  
  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi said, dynastic parties are a big concern for Indian democracy?
  • Exclusive: What farmer leaders said today at Delhi borders on occasion of 1 year of farmers’ agitation

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

