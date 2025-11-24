Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 24, 2025 Dharmendra, veteran actor who was also known as the He-Man of Bollywood, died at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson from the actor's family.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India mourns passing away of iconic actor Dharmendra; President Murmu, PM Modi express grief; top Bollywood stars attend funeral in Mumbai.

6 killed, 10 injured as two suicide bombers blow up Pakistani Federal Constabulary HQ main gate in Peshawar.

Exclusive reports on SIR exercise: India TV reporters visit Meerut, Bareilly, Lucknow, and India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal; Several thousand people awaiting return to Bangladesh.

