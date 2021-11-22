Monday, November 22, 2021
     
Exclusive: Why Yogi said, UP polls will witness a battle between nationalists and Jinnahites?

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2021 21:28 IST

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why are farmers leaders adding MSP and other new demands for ending agitation? 
  • Exclusive: Why Owaisi said, if CAA, NRC are not withdrawn, Shaheen Bagh movement will begin in UP? 
  • Exclusive: Why Yogi said, UP polls will witness a battle between nationalists and Jinnahites? 

