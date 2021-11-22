Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why are farmers leaders adding MSP and other new demands for ending agitation?

Exclusive: Why Owaisi said, if CAA, NRC are not withdrawn, Shaheen Bagh movement will begin in UP?

Exclusive: Why Yogi said, UP polls will witness a battle between nationalists and Jinnahites?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News