Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 20, 2025

- Red Fort blast case: Delhi court remands 3 doctors, a moulvi to 10-day NIA custody; Mhow Cantonment Board orders demolition of Al-Falah group founder’s property in MP within 3 days.
- Mamata Banerjee urges Election Commission to halt SIR drive in Bengal; BJP says she is trying to shield her voter base.
- With PM Modi watching, Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM; 26 ministers, including one Muslim and 3 women, take oath.
