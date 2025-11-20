Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 20, 2025 Delhi blast accused Muzammil Ganaie, Adeel Rather, Shaheen Shahid and Maulvi Irfan Ahmed Wagay were arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police for their alleged role in a white collar terror module.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

Red Fort blast case: Delhi court remands 3 doctors, a moulvi to 10-day NIA custody; Mhow Cantonment Board orders demolition of Al-Falah group founder’s property in MP within 3 days.

Mamata Banerjee urges Election Commission to halt SIR drive in Bengal; BJP says she is trying to shield her voter base.

With PM Modi watching, Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM; 26 ministers, including one Muslim and 3 women, take oath.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.