  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: NCP leader Nawab Malik levels fresh charges against NCB director Sameer Wankhede

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2021 21:34 IST

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why RJD lost in Bihar, Mamata swept all 4 seats in Bengal, CMs of MP, Assam scored wins in byelections
  • Exclusive: How Himachal CM Jairam Thakur failed to retain Mandi Lok Sabha seat and 3 assembly seat
  • Exclusive: NCP leader Nawab Malik levels fresh charges against Narcotics Control Bureau director Sameer Wankhede 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

