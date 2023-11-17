Friday, November 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2023 23:46 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2023
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi cautions about 'deep fake' videos, MP CM Shivraj Chouhan alleges, Congress used fake videos during electioneering
  • Huge turnout of voters in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh assembly polls, What do voting trends indicate?
  • Home Minister Amit Shah alleges, "red diary contains evidence of Gehlot govt's deals", Congress leader  Priyanka Gandhi says, "BJP is scattered in Rajasthan, doesn't have CM face"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News