Thursday, November 17, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2022

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: November 17, 2022 20:34 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Aftaab soaked lifeless body in hot water for hours before chopping into pieces, protests in Delhi, Mumbai
  • AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi's 5-yr old video surfaces, was slamming charges against Kejriwal 
  • Rahul creates storm in Maharashtra by describing Savarkar as 'obedient servant' of British, Uddhav dissociates

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. 

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News