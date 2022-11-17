Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Aftaab soaked lifeless body in hot water for hours before chopping into pieces, protests in Delhi, Mumbai

AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi's 5-yr old video surfaces, was slamming charges against Kejriwal

Rahul creates storm in Maharashtra by describing Savarkar as 'obedient servant' of British, Uddhav dissociates

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm.

Latest India News