Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 17, 2022

- Aftaab soaked lifeless body in hot water for hours before chopping into pieces, protests in Delhi, Mumbai
- AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi's 5-yr old video surfaces, was slamming charges against Kejriwal
- Rahul creates storm in Maharashtra by describing Savarkar as 'obedient servant' of British, Uddhav dissociates
