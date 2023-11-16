Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 16, 2023 | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 16, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

BJP manifesto in Rajasthan promises Rs 450 gas subsidy for Ujjwala beneficiaries, SIT to probe paper leak scams

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses rallies in Rajasthan, promises strong action against jehadis, mafia, if BJP returns to power

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses Rajasthan rally with CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, raises Adani, ‘notebandi’ issues, Smriti Irani hits out at both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News