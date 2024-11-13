Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 13, 2024

The Supreme Court of India has laid down strict guidelines for demolitions, putting a halt to what it termed ‘bulldozer justice’. The court directed that authorities must serve a 15-day notice before demolitions can occur.

Updated on: November 13, 2024 19:11 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 13, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Supreme Court puts brake on 'bulldozer justice' and lays pan-India guidelines for demolitions after serving a 15-day notice
  • In Maharashtra, Amit Shah describes Maha Vikas Aghadi as 'Aurangzeb Fans' Club';  Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says RSS Jana Sangh had opposed the Constitution during the Fifties
  • Moderate to heavy polling in first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections and 31 assembly byelections in 10 states

