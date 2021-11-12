Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 12, 2021

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: How violence flared up today in Malegaon, Nanded; Tension in other towns of Maharashtra

Exclusive: Why Rahul Gandhi said, there is basic difference between Hinduism and Hindutva

Exclusive: Stubble burning in causes severe smog for 8th day in NCR, AQI in danger zone, will continue for 2 days

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

