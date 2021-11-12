Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 12, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: How violence flared up today in Malegaon, Nanded; Tension in other towns of Maharashtra
- Exclusive: Why Rahul Gandhi said, there is basic difference between Hinduism and Hindutva
- Exclusive: Stubble burning in causes severe smog for 8th day in NCR, AQI in danger zone, will continue for 2 days
